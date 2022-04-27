Poor emaciated Elaine came to us as skin and bones (23 pounds) with a massive growth on her shoulder. She had been neglected, roaming with two other dogs, also starving. Elaine was grateful for kind voices and good food in her shrunken belly. She has responded beautifully to being cared for, and is now healthy, spayed, and ready for a kind, indoor home. Elaine is sweet, loving, mellow, quiet, and sometimes gently playful. She gets along with dogs and cats and is friendly to all people. Because of her easygoing nature, Elaine might be an excellent pet for active seniors.
Dog of the week: Elaine
Related to this story
Most Popular
8-year-old Wubbie is as cute as a stinking button! He has huggable, plump, beagle appeal and weighs a healthy 53 lbs. After enduring serious n…
Howie is a gentle, laid-back kind of guy. He’s about 10 months old, and very handsome, sporting a trendy gray tuxedo. He began life as a stray…
Jane is a delightful calico who was surrendered by a family who could no longer care for their cats. This soft, lovable girl purrs loudly when…
Wade is love and forgiveness. He has endured extreme neglect and deplorable treatment. He arrived skeletal and starving. In our care, Wade has…