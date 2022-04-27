Dog of the week: Elaine

Poor emaciated Elaine came to us as skin and bones (23 pounds) with a massive growth on her shoulder. She had been neglected, roaming with two other dogs, also starving. Elaine was grateful for kind voices and good food in her shrunken belly. She has responded beautifully to being cared for, and is now healthy, spayed, and ready for a kind, indoor home. Elaine is sweet, loving, mellow, quiet, and sometimes gently playful. She gets along with dogs and cats and is friendly to all people. Because of her easygoing nature, Elaine might be an excellent pet for active seniors.