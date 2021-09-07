 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dog of the week: Faraday
0 Comments

Dog of the week: Faraday

  • 0
Faraday

Faraday

 Submitted

Faraday is a study in beauty and strength, an expression of loyalty and love. He is large at 75 pounds with a traditional Foxhound likeness. Faraday was house clean and mannerly in his previous home.

He is affectionate but not silly. He is polite while on a leash and is not a foolish barker. Faraday gives you an impression of dignified charm, but when he gets a belly rub, he wiggles around on his back like an uninhibited puppy.

Faraday is a treasure hidden in broad view. Are you the one who will discover his great worth and take him home?

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dog of the week: Tabbie
Lifestyles

Dog of the week: Tabbie

Tabbie is smart, strong, and enthusiastic. She would be talented in running obstacle courses or using her nose to find hidden objects and peop…

Cat of the week: Klaus
Lifestyles

Cat of the week: Klaus

Klaus is a domesticated shorthaired male tuxedo cat born in 2015 who is a real lover. He enjoys coming down from his high perch in his room to…

Dog of the week: Babette
Lifestyles

Dog of the week: Babette

Babette is sweet and athletic. It can take her a little time to get comfortable with new things, though less so if her sister, Tabbie, is by h…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert