Dog of the week: Felix

Felix
Felix the hound is an enthusiastic, athletic, good-times boy, looking for someone to yodel with and take him to explore the wilds. With a little direction, Felix could be a serious contender in a variety of dog sports such as lure coursing, tracking, agility, or fly ball.

His big heart and general good nature towards others complement his great potential. Food and toys work as positive motivators for him to accomplish tasks. Felix is already learning leash manners and how to wait politely. He plays nicely with his toys, enjoys his meals and is always looking for a fun adventure.

The Humane Society/SPCA of Nelson County is at 29 Stagebridge Road in Lovingston and can be reached at (434) 263-7722 or by email at pets@nelsonspca.org. All adoptable pets can be viewed at www.nelsonspca.org. View the website and humane society's Facebook and Twitter pages. 

