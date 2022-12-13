Dog of the week: Felix

Felix is an enthusiastic, upbeat, sweet walker hound, waiting exuberantly for someone to take him out into the world to see the view. With a little guidance and encouragement, Felix could be a serious contender in a variety of dog sports such as lure coursing, tracking, agility, or fly ball. His enormous heart and good nature towards others complement his unlimited potential to amaze! Felix is already learning leash manners and how to wait politely. He plays nicely with his toys, enjoys his meals and is always up for fun. Felix will be a wonderful, loving addition to the family!