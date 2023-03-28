Flika is an athletic, smart, possible Plott hound who is ready for a wonderful home. She was found wandering as a stray and ended up unclaimed at animal control. She is 45 pounds, about 2.5 years old, spayed, wormed and vaccinated.

Other dogs can cause Flika to bark defensively, but when she met our kitties, she was quiet and went nose to nose with a few of the bolder kittens. She has been friendly and willing with all of the folks she’s met at Almost Home. She is sweet and playful and wants to go on an adventure with you.