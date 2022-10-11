Dog of the week: Flika

Flika is a strong, smart, possible Plott hound ready for a wonderful home. She was found wandering as a stray and ended up unclaimed at animal control. She is 45 pounds, about 2.5 years old, spayed, wormed, and vaccinated.

Other dogs can cause Flika to bark defensively, but when she met Almost Home’s kitties, she was quiet and went nose to nose with a few of the bolder kittens. She has been friendly and willing with all of the folks she’s met at Almost Home. She is sweet and playful and wants to go on an adventure with you!