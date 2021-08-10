Four-year-old Flint is like a cowboy hero from an old western show: handsome, a bit rowdy with a few scars and a sincere heart. At 57 pounds, he is a little thin. Flint is always happy and wagging his tail, even when he arrived with a severely slashed neck. Flint tolerantly accepted confinement and administrations as we helped him to heal. His smiling face never failed to welcome us into his room. He is a quick learner and is enjoying learning the basics. Flint will be an active companion with an inquisitive nature and spunky attitude
Dog of the week: Flint
