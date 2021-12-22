 Skip to main content
Dog of the week: Flint

Flint
Flint is a good boy! He’s about 4 years old, 60 pounds and has a beautiful, dark gray coat. He’s always happy and wagging his tail. He’s energetic, eager to please, and wants to be a loyal sidekick. He loves chewing on a Nyla bone smeared inside with a treat.

Sweet Flint was adopted and returned to the shelter. He had a run-in with some chickens, so he must go to a home outside of Nelson County, without small animals and a sturdy fence. If you are looking for an active, inquisitive companion with a spunky attitude, he’s your boy!

