Dog of the week: Fluff Nugget

Fluff Nugget looks like a Husky/Spitz type mix. He was shaved before he came to us, so we are not sure how long or thick his coat will be when grown back. He isn’t very interested in other dogs or cats, but rather prefers people. Though he is no spring chicken, he still has a spring in his step, even with a little hitch in his get-along.
Fluff Nugget enjoys his room and is tidy. He appreciates a Kong toy stuffed with soft dog food. He looks like a big stuffed Teddy Bear, cuddly and cute. This boy deserves a wonderful, loving home.