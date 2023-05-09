Frank is an excellent dog. Really, he’s just about perfect. Youthful, medium-sized, with a wonderful personality, Frank will make someone an amazing best friend. He’s friendly with grumpy cats, as well as any dogs he has encountered so far. He sleeps well in a crate but doesn’t harm anything while left unattended.
He listens well and is eager to learn his manners. He is working on leash skills and avoids going potty in the house. This good boy has everything it takes to be the perfect family pet. Come meet Frank and discover why hounds make such outstanding family dogs!