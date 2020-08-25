Dog of the week: Gabe

Gabe, a very handsome, 2-year-old Beagle/Walker Hound (mix), was neutered and tested positive for Lyme disease. He is on medication for for that now. He was a little shy during his medical checkup but did OK at the vet. When he first arrived our shelter on June 30 and didn’t know any of us, he was very shy and always looking for a way to escape. But he is doing much better now because if you take your time with Gabe he will grow to trust you. And his wonderful eyes will melt your heart. He loves other dogs, seems totally in love with life and is just super lovable. A home with another dog is a must!
