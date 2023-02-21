8-year-old George came as an unclaimed stray. George has just the right energy mix. He’s not high strung but he’s not a droopy dude, either. He is always happy to meet new people and looks forward to seeing the ones he knows, but keeps his greetings dignified.
George seems fine with cats and other dogs and has good manners in the home and on a leash. If you are looking for a best friend with attentive ears that will listen to your concerns and joys, and a reliable buddy to take long strolls with, George is ready and patiently waiting.