Cat of the week: Eponine

Eponine is a pudgy, 1.5-year-old brown tabby. We discovered her abandoned on our porch with no explanation. We don’t understand who could bear…

Cat of the week: Jagger

Jagger is an individual who moves to the beat of his own drum. He’s sleek, striking, and charismatic. He knows it. He isn’t interested in doin…

Dog of the week: Holly

Holly is a lovely Plott hound! This sweet 40-pound girl is gentle, with a reasonable energy level. She would adore lying in front of your fire…

Dog of the week: Ryker

Exuberant, sweet 3-year-old Ryker wants to be your adventure sidekick! Ryker likes everyone and wants to be friends with other dogs. Cats are …