Gibbs is a sweet, kind, deaf, 40-pound, 1-year-old hound. Though he has a hearing deficit, it doesn’t seem to get him down. He is nicely mannered when he is leashed, and he is crate trained. He is a quiet dog that appears to like other dogs.

Our cats made him a little nervous, so he wanted to just let them be. Gibbs would love to find a home with folks that have an understanding about his world of quiet and are willing to help him learn through signals. He is very smart and works for happiness. A wonderful boy!