Related to this story

Most Popular

Dog of the week: Ryker

Dog of the week: Ryker

Exuberant, sweet 3-year-old Ryker wants to be your adventure sidekick! Ryker likes everyone and wants to be friends with other dogs. Cats are …

Cat of the week: Tammy

Cat of the week: Tammy

Tammy is a sweet, fat Tortie who could use a little excitement in her life. She is playful and maintains strong opinions. She loves being pett…

Cat of the week: Solstice

Cat of the week: Solstice

Solstice is a petite tuxedo cat, who has lived at Almost Home far too long. When you enter her room, she purrs or meows to greet you. She live…

Dog of the week: Sinatra

Dog of the week: Sinatra

Sinatra is striking, with brown eyes and a flashy speckled coat. He may be pit bull and blue-tick hound or heeler. This 3-year-old is pure lov…

Dog of the week: Sir William

Dog of the week: Sir William

Sir William is a noble, gentle, calm, king-sized love. He is kind and has an interest in making friends with the other dogs. He has endured af…