Holly is a lovely Plott hound! This sweet 40-pound girl is gentle, with a reasonable energy level. She would adore lying in front of your fireplace or stretched out on a sunny patch of grass. She is quiet and behaved and loves affection. She is interested in games and learning.

She is housebroken. Holly is extremely well-mannered when walking on leash. She is friendly to all and would do well as a member of your family. And she is a good, calm passenger and looks elegant when sitting in a car. Thanks to the Seniors at NBS for naming her!