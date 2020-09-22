Dog of the week: Hootie

Hootie, a 10-month-old red and white hound mix, was hit by a car and had a badly broken front leg and severely damaged rear leg. Hootie doesn’t believe he is handicapped and has already learned to navigate with his splinted front leg and amputated rear leg. His spirit is undaunted, and he lights up the minute anyone steps into his view. Hootie needs an empathetic family who will help him live his life to the fullest and he would probably enjoy another dog family member. His medical bills have been expensive, so he is listed on our Help To Heal Fund page. Any donations you give to support him will be extremely appreciated.
