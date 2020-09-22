 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dog of the week: Hootie

Dog of the week: Hootie

20200924_nct_lifestyles_hootie_p1

Hootie 

 Submitted

Hootie, a 10-month-old red and white hound mix, was hit by a car and had a badly broken front leg and severely damaged rear leg. Hootie doesn’t believe he is handicapped and has already learned to navigate with his splinted front leg and amputated rear leg. His spirit is undaunted, and he lights up the minute anyone steps into his view. Hootie needs an empathetic family who will help him live his life to the fullest and he would probably enjoy another dog family member. His medical bills have been expensive, so he is listed on our Help To Heal Fund page. Any donations you give to support him will be extremely appreciated.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cat of the week: Surfer Boy
Lifestyles

Cat of the week: Surfer Boy

Surfer Boy is a domesticated short-haired brown tabby, male, about five months old. He was pulled from a kill shelter in another county. He is…

Dog of the week: Stanley
Lifestyles

Dog of the week: Stanley

When Stanley, a little 5-year-old Beagle weighing 28 pounds, was vetted and neutered, he tested positive for heartworm, Lyme, Ehrlichia, and A…

Dog of the week: Kilburn
Lifestyles

Dog of the week: Kilburn

Kilburn is a perky Australian Shepherd mix. Who can resist that waggling bob-tail that makes him look as if a black and tan teddy-bear came al…

Cat of the week: Bella
Lifestyles

Cat of the week: Bella

Bella is a gorgeous long-haired tortoiseshell spayed female born on Oct. 12, 2005. Bella is friendly and enjoys being loved on by anybody who …

Dog of the week: Gabe
Lifestyles

Dog of the week: Gabe

Gabe, a very handsome, 2-year-old Beagle/Walker Hound (mix), was neutered and tested positive for Lyme disease. He is on medication for for th…

Watch Now: Related Video

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert