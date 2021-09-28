 Skip to main content
Dog of the week: Janet
Dog of the week: Janet

Dog, Janet
Submitted

Janet is about 2 years old and weighs 48 pounds. She has a spectacular dark brindle coat. She strives to make the world a happier place. So far, she wants to be friends with every stranger — both human and dog. She is curious but respectful of cats. She is enthusiastic and ready to accomplish all necessary skills to become a great house-pal and family member. She loves to play, and is learning good leash behavior and obedience commands. Janet is a real opportunity for folks who would love a gorgeous young dog with high intelligence. Janet is great with other dogs!

