Janet is a wonderful dog. She has a spectacular, shiny, dark brindle coat. Her greatest desire is making the world a happier place. She wants to be friends with every stranger—both human and dog. When she met our confined cats she was curious but respectful. Janet, about 2 years old and weighs 48 pounds, is enthusiastic and ready to learn the skills to be a great house-pal and family member. She loves to play, and is learning good leash behavior, how to take things gently, and how to be quiet. She has mastered ‘sit’ and is getting good at waiting.
Dog of the week: Janet
