Four-year-old Jaxson thought he was just being a freewheeling adventurer before getting picked-up for being unlicensed. No one claimed him, so he’s sojourning with us until he finds a home. While he has been with us, he has been neat in his room and wriggles with delight when anyone stops to give him some love. We’ve got a serious tail-wagger here.
He seemed to want to play with dog-curious kitties, but he could be overwhelming unless he is taught cat etiquette. We don’t know his mix for sure, but we know for sure that he is smart and good-looking.