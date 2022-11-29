 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dog of the week: Jazz

  • 0
Jazz
Provided

Jazz is a 2-year-old female sweetheart with some pit bull and hound in the mix. Sometimes a bit shy at first, her lovey-dovey personality shines through within minutes. She is a bright student and is learning good leash manners. Her 45-pound size is ideal.

Jazz is well behaved in her room, happy to lie in her bed and happy to enjoy a Nylabone at the end of the day. Cats are a little too interesting to Jazz, and some dogs concern her a bit, but she adores people and attention. She will make an excellent brisk walking partner or willing playmate.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cat of the week: Tiree

Cat of the week: Tiree

Tiree is big, beautiful, and orange. He has been waiting patiently through a particularly busy kitten season for someone to pay him some atten…

Dog of the week: Sinatra

Dog of the week: Sinatra

Sinatra is striking, with blue eyes and a flashy speckled coat. He may be pit bull and blue-tick hound or heeler. This 3-year-old is solid lov…

Dog of the week: Tye

Dog of the week: Tye

Tye, a good-looking mountain cur with kind eyes and a wiggly butt, is waiting to give you loads of affection. He wants to be in constant conta…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert