Sometimes a bit shy at first, her lovey-dovey personality shines through within minutes. She is a bright student and is learning good leash manners. Her 45-pound size is ideal. Jazz is well behaved in her room, happy to lie in her bed and happy to enjoy a Nylabone at the end of the day. Cats are a little too interesting to Jazz, and some dogs concern her a bit, but she adores people and attention. She will make an excellent brisk walking partner or willing playmate.
Dog of the week: Jazz
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lovely Nutmeg is approximately 3 years old and came to Almost Home very underweight. Now, after loving care, she has become elegant and rather…
Elara is a darling, affectionate, 1-year-old, black and white domestic short-hair. When you let her out of her cage, she comes right over to y…
Emma is a 9-year-old lady. She is declawed, so if you are looking for an indoor-only cat who looks good on your furniture but won’t ruin it, s…
Tiree is an 8-year-old, long haired, orange male. He’s a big striking cat who isn’t enjoying his sojourn at Almost Home. An elderly couple sur…
Amaya is a sweet, 2-year-old girl. Her compact 48 pounds is not too big and not too small — exactly right to cuddle with on a couch, have fun …