Dog of the week: Jazz

Jazz, dog
Provided

Jazz is a 2-year-old female sweetheart with some pit bull and hound in the mix.

Sometimes a bit shy at first, her lovey-dovey personality shines through within minutes. She is a bright student and is learning good leash manners. Her 45-pound size is ideal. Jazz is well behaved in her room, happy to lie in her bed and happy to enjoy a Nylabone at the end of the day.

Cats are a little too interesting to Jazz, and some dogs concern her a bit, but she adores people and attention. She will make an excellent brisk walking partner or willing playmate.

