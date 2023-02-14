Sometimes a bit shy at first, her lovey-dovey personality shines through within minutes. She is a bright student and is learning good leash manners. Her 45-pound size is ideal. Jazz is well behaved in her room, happy to lie in her bed and happy to enjoy a Nylabone at the end of the day. Cats are a little too interesting to Jazz, and some dogs concern her a bit, but she adores people and attention. She will make an excellent brisk walking partner or willing playmate.