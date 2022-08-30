 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dog of the week: Jessi

Jessi
Provided

Jessi is an exceptional dog. She adores kids and all the attention she can get. Jessi wants so badly to be friends with all dogs, even if the feeling isn’t mutual. Sweet Jessi has never met a stranger. She enjoys getting dressed up and she’s great company out on the town with people.

Jessi would love to accompany you when you go on adventures. She likes to ride in the car, and is a perfect portable size at 45 pounds. She keeps her room tidy and prefers to go potty outside. Don't miss meeting this friendly, wiggly, sociable, sweet girl!

