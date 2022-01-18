Meet Joan! She’s a compelling combination of shar-pei and hound. An unusual mix who is ready for the next chapter in her life. She’s overcome significant neglect and a bum eye, and looks forward to putting the past behind her. Despite her experiences, she’s got a positive attitude and a hopeful outlook on life. She would love to settle down in comfort with a kind family. She wants to live the good dog life, walking on a leash, playing with toys, and keeping someone in good company. Joan doesn’t ask for a lot and has much to offer as a faithful companion.
Dog of the week: Joan
