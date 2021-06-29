Dog of the week: Joan

Joan came to us neglected and in need of care. A hound mix, she is a compact 37 pounds with a noticeably short coat. This sweet girl, who is about 4 years old, tries to keep her room clean. She enjoys interactive toys with something yummy inside. She loves going on walks and is learning to slow down. Joan seems to want to be friends with our other canine residents and shows little interest in cats. Joan loves humans and wants nothing more than to spend her life with a few of her own. Won’t you come meet Joan?