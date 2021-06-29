Joan came to us neglected and in need of care. A hound mix, she is a compact 37 pounds with a noticeably short coat. This sweet girl, who is about 4 years old, tries to keep her room clean. She enjoys interactive toys with something yummy inside. She loves going on walks and is learning to slow down. Joan seems to want to be friends with our other canine residents and shows little interest in cats. Joan loves humans and wants nothing more than to spend her life with a few of her own. Won’t you come meet Joan?
Dog of the week: Joan
Related to this story
Most Popular
Nutmeg is a sweet, good-natured, 3-year-old foxhound mix. She knows some commands, such as ‘come,’ ‘go potty’ and ‘sit.’
Starbuck is a super social kitten whose greatest desire in life in to be carried around in your arms. He is very vocal if he finds himself on …
Fluff Nugget looks like a Husky/Spitz type mix. He was shaved before he came to us, so we are not sure how long or thick his coat will be when…
Tammy is a sweet Torti who was born in late 2015. She loves to play with balls, and as you would expect with a Torti, she has opinions. While …