Dog of the week: Joan

Joan is a great dog! She was found running down the road, skinny with a severely itchy skin infection, and a yucky damaged eye. These setbacks haven’t damaged Joan’s zest for life. She is such an extrovert, greeting all with enthusiasm!

She feels she is a lap dog and will take any opportunity to cuddle. She’s good with other dogs and cats, smart, house trained, and schooled in basic obedience. She has a charming slight snore when sleeping deeply. Joan is waiting patiently for someone to open their home to this sweet, cuddly, enthusiastic, one-eyed dog with some extra needs.