Dog of the week: Kilburn

Dog of the week: Kilburn

Kilburn is a perky Australian Shepherd mix. Who can resist that waggling bob-tail that makes him look as if a black and tan teddy-bear came alive? Sometimes, he will even stretch a paw out to get you to notice him. He loves to be brushed too. Kilburn has tried new homes twice but was returned because he tried to protect things he was afraid would be taken away. He let folks know he thought food was too yummy to share. He enjoys easy leash walks and is a good listener if you want to sit and talk. Kilburn keeps his room clean (an indication he is housed trained and/or would be easy to be). He sees himself in a calm household with people who are understanding and want to share their hearts with his. He would do best in a home without children and/or children that visit.

