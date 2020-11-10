Dog of the week: Logan

Precious little Logan, a 40-pound Lab/Beagle mix, 2 to 3 years old, arrived on July 15 as a stray. Logan loves other dogs, but sometimes plays with a little too much gusto, so it is best for his playtimes with other dogs to be supervised until compatibility is certain. Logan illustrates what a frightened, ill-treated, and abandoned dog will do for love. From scared and untrusting, this boy has transformed into playful and trusting, from bedraggled to dapper. All it took from us was a little time and kindness. Now, he needs someone to take him. Read more about Logan on our website. He’s our Dog of the Month.