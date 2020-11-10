 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dog of the week: Logan

Dog of the week: Logan

20201112_nct_lifestyles_logan_p1

Logan 

 Submitted

Precious little Logan, a 40-pound Lab/Beagle mix, 2 to 3 years old, arrived on July 15 as a stray. Logan loves other dogs, but sometimes plays with a little too much gusto, so it is best for his playtimes with other dogs to be supervised until compatibility is certain. Logan illustrates what a frightened, ill-treated, and abandoned dog will do for love. From scared and untrusting, this boy has transformed into playful and trusting, from bedraggled to dapper. All it took from us was a little time and kindness. Now, he needs someone to take him. Read more about Logan on our website. He’s our Dog of the Month.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cat of the week: Fonzie
Lifestyles

Cat of the week: Fonzie

Fonzie, a domesticated long-haired neutered male tabby, 3 months old, was found living under a tractor all alone … small and in poor health. W…

Dog of the week: Nutmeg
Lifestyles

Dog of the week: Nutmeg

Nutmeg, a very sweet 3 year-old Fox Hound (mix), weighs 39 pounds, is very thin and needs to gain weight. She currently is undergoing Heartwor…

Cat of the week: Ideal
Lifestyles

Cat of the week: Ideal

Ideal is a female, a few months old. Holding Ideal is like holding a kitten wrapped in the softest of cashmere. She meows for attention and re…

Dog of the week: Percy
Lifestyles

Dog of the week: Percy

Percy, a Siberian husky and German Shepherd, weighs 70 pounds. This blue-eyed beauty just can’t hold back her desire to go after any cat, wild…

Cat of the week: Wookie
Lifestyles

Cat of the week: Wookie

Wookie is a neutered domesticated long-haired, white male with orange spots, born in 2015. He was living the life of an independent indoor/out…

Watch Now: Related Video

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert