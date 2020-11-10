Dog of the week: Logan

Precious little Logan, a 40-pound Lab/Beagle mix, 2 to 3 years old, arrived on July 15 as a stray. Logan loves other dogs, but sometimes plays with a little too much gusto, so it is best for his playtimes with other dogs to be supervised until compatibility is certain. Logan illustrates what a frightened, ill-treated, and abandoned dog will do for love. From scared and untrusting, this boy has transformed into playful and trusting, from bedraggled to dapper. All it took from us was a little time and kindness. Now, he needs someone to take him. Read more about Logan on our website. He’s our Dog of the Month.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!