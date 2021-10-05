 Skip to main content
Dog of the week: Lyon
Dog of the week: Lyon

Lyon
Though he is large at a trim 71 pounds, Lyon is like a lamb in dog’s clothing. He is gentle, and trusting, and greets each day with a bright heart. Lyon shows interest in being friends with the other dog residents and when introduced to our cats, he was curious and well-behaved.

We think Lyon is somewhere between 6 and 10 years old. His neat, tan and white coat is an easy-keeper. So far, he has been the quiet type with a calm, outgoing nature — great qualities for a housemate. If you need more love in your life, Lyon has plenty to share

