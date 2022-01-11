 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dog of the week: Lyon

Lyon, dog
Submitted

Lyon is a handsome, mature man, charming and debonair. Not only is this fella easy on the eyes, but he’s also got a marvelous personality! He is gentle, refined, easygoing and the calm, quiet type. Lyon always tries to use his best manners in his room.

He keeps up with his appearance and wears a dapper, smooth tan and white coat. His hobbies include fine dining, riding in German sports cars, and French Romantic literature. Lyon would be happy to keep you great company and is a great listener. Give Almost Home a call to arrange a rendezvous!

