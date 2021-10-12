 Skip to main content
Dog of the week: Manny
Dog of the week: Manny

Manny
Submitted

Manny, 3-4 years old and 56 pounds, is looking to become a homebody. He has shown us how comfortable he feels having a room and people to care for him. He has learned that his own space, good exercise, and friends are pretty great. If you offer him a treat, he will sit politely and catch it expertly each time. He seems more than ready for someone to take him home and show him new boundaries. He enjoys attention and is an active learner. He delights in interacting with people and shows interest in making friends with resident dogs.

