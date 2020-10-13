 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dog of the week: Mary

Dog of the week: Mary

20201015_nct_lifestyles_mary_p1

Mary 

 Submitted

Mary is a 3-year-old, 46-pound female Beagle/Hound (mix). Inquisitive and energetic, she can sometimes be seen playing with a ball as if there is nothing more entertaining than a solo ball game. Nothing would please her more than having an active family with another dog, who can give her lots of leashed walks, a big fenced yard to run fast and play in. Though leashed walks are always nice, they will not be enough of an energy outlet for Mary. She loves to run fast and play games with other dogs and those things aren’t possible while on a leash. She needs activities to keep her spirited hound body satisfied and her curious mind occupied. A secure wire or chain link fencing might work best for her.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dog of the week: Alice
Lifestyles

Dog of the week: Alice

Alice is a Jack Russell Terrier weighing 15 pounds and about 9 to 10 years old. She has a little hitch in her get-a-long, so she isn't a good …

Cat of the week: Snickers
Lifestyles

Cat of the week: Snickers

Snickers is a domesticated short-haired brown tabby spayed female, a year old. If you’re looking for a lap-cat, look no further. This little g…

Dog of the week: Zeus
Lifestyles

Dog of the week: Zeus

Zeus, 7-year-old, 110-pound Great Pyrenees, looks like a panda bear without the black patches … a lamb in bear’s clothing. Zeus walks calmly o…

Cat of the week: Zoom-Zoom
Lifestyles

Cat of the week: Zoom-Zoom

Zoom-Zoom is a darling little kitten! She is super sweet with everyone. She loves to be held and carried around like a baby. Zoom is good with…

Dog of the week: Hootie
Lifestyles

Dog of the week: Hootie

Hootie, a 10-month-old red and white hound mix, was hit by a car and had a badly broken front leg and severely damaged rear leg. Hootie doesn’…

Watch Now: Related Video

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert