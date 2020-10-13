Dog of the week: Mary

Mary is a 3-year-old, 46-pound female Beagle/Hound (mix). Inquisitive and energetic, she can sometimes be seen playing with a ball as if there is nothing more entertaining than a solo ball game. Nothing would please her more than having an active family with another dog, who can give her lots of leashed walks, a big fenced yard to run fast and play in. Though leashed walks are always nice, they will not be enough of an energy outlet for Mary. She loves to run fast and play games with other dogs and those things aren’t possible while on a leash. She needs activities to keep her spirited hound body satisfied and her curious mind occupied. A secure wire or chain link fencing might work best for her.