Dog of the week: Mary

Mary is a female Hound/Lab (mix), about 3 years old, weighs 46 pounds, spayed and microchipped. She is still a young, inquisitive, energetic dog that loves to investigate the new world. She loves to run, explore, and sniff everything! She needs an active family who can give her lots of leashed walks and help her improve her leash skills. Secured fencing is a must for her because she will find and escape holes and weak spots in fences. As far as we know, she does not climb or dig under fencing, so secure wire or chain link fencing might work best for her. She is good with other dogs.
