 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dog of the week: Max

  • 0
Max
Submitted

Max, a fancy 3-year-old hound, is a southern gentleman, gracious and full of charm. He is as handsome as a long, lean canine can get. And those warm hound eyes will capture your heart as soon as they set upon you. He has had good manners right from the start — respectful when meeting our cats, tidy about his room, amiable to all, and compliant with what we asked of him. He will show you respect, help soothe your soul, play games with you, and show you endless loyalty. He’s guaranteed to say ‘please and ‘thank you’ and call you ‘Ma’am.’

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dog of the week: Precious

Dog of the week: Precious

Precious is smart, excited to learn, sweet, and an ideal 32 pounds. This cheerful girl loves being around people. She is clean in her room, cr…

Cat of the week: Wenonah

Cat of the week: Wenonah

Wenonah was surrendered because she was bullied by the other resident cat. She’s demure and small, with a dense grey coat. Wenonah is very qui…

Dog of the week: Joan

Dog of the week: Joan

Meet Joan! She’s a compelling combination of shar-pei and hound. An unusual mix who is ready for the next chapter in her life. She’s overcome …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert