Dog of the week: Max

Max, a fancy 3-year-old hound, is a southern gentleman, gracious and full of charm. He is as handsome as a long, lean canine can get. And those warm hound eyes will capture your heart as soon as they set upon you. He has had good manners right from the start — respectful when meeting our cats, tidy about his room, amiable to all, and compliant with what we asked of him. He will show you respect, help soothe your soul, play games with you, and show you endless loyalty. He’s guaranteed to say ‘please and ‘thank you’ and call you ‘Ma’am.’