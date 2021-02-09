Dog of the week: Melissa

Sweet Melissa, an 18-month-old Hound (mix) weighing 51 pounds, is ready to go. She's full of play, a strong voice when needed, good-natured, and most of all lovable. Melissa is an athletic dog looking for fun and direction who loves attention and treats. Toys make her really pay attention. Treat-motivated dogs often learn things quickly because they love being rewarded.

So far, she thinks all people are wonderful and she thinks cats are interesting, but she was respectful toward them. She needs active folks willing to put a little time in to teach her what she should know. Exercise is important so an enclosed yard where she can run, play games, and fetch balls is ideal.