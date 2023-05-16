Fun-loving Mickey thought life was an adventure, traveling roads and highways, covering a lot of ground and enjoying new experiences. He was an unclaimed stray who is now looking for a new place to land. He loves to play and so far, he hasn’t met a person that he doesn’t think is great, although he may be too bouncy for the smallest tots.
Mickey will thrive in a home that has folks who enjoy working with young energetic dogs, and who have a fenced yard where a goofy pup can safely play. Mickey is funny, sweet, lovable, and extremely cute!