Dog of the week: Minnie

Minnie, a Foxhound at 2 years old and weighing 55 pounds, is a strikingly elegant dog with a fun logo of “Minnie Mouse ears” on the left side of her body to remind you that girls just wanna have fun! Minnie is good on leash, very social, and dog-friendly. Being a good-natured girl is simply who she is. And she excels at playbows and playful antics! She is exuberant about experiencing life and is thrilled to be with people.
Her attitude is upbeat and sweet-spirited. Sometimes, she howls a lovely, sonorous lament when she is lonely. She did well in a cat room with loose cats and seems good with dogs. She is strong and when she is excited, she pulls hard on leash. She would do well with a large fenced yard where she can run happy laps.
