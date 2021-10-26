Dog of the week: Nala

Nala arrived as an unclaimed stray. She is a lovely, spayed, female walker hound, who is about a year and a half old. She weighs a sleek 42 pounds and has lots of energy. She is exuberant, sweet, and loving, but is shy when she has concerns. After a minute, she would love your attention!
She seems to get along fine with other dogs but might chase cats. Nala is still young and playful and would do well to work on her leash manners. Once she knows she is home, she will likely enjoy keeping you company inside.