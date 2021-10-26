 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dog of the week: Nala
0 Comments

Dog of the week: Nala

  • 0
Nala, pet of the week
Submitted

Nala arrived as an unclaimed stray. She is a lovely, spayed, female walker hound, who is about a year and a half old. She weighs a sleek 42 pounds and has lots of energy. She is exuberant, sweet, and loving, but is shy when she has concerns. After a minute, she would love your attention!

She seems to get along fine with other dogs but might chase cats. Nala is still young and playful and would do well to work on her leash manners. Once she knows she is home, she will likely enjoy keeping you company inside.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cat of the week: Tammy
Lifestyles

Cat of the week: Tammy

Tammy is a sweet, young Torti who was born in late 2015. She loves to play with balls, and she has opinions. While she gets along with her roo…

Dog of the week: Manny
Lifestyles

Dog of the week: Manny

Manny, 3-4 years old and 56 pounds, is looking to become a homebody. He has shown us how comfortable he feels having a room and people to care…

Dog of the week: Lyon
Lifestyles

Dog of the week: Lyon

Though he is large at a trim 71 pounds, Lyon is like a lamb in dog’s clothing. He is gentle, and trusting, and greets each day with a bright h…

Cat of the week: Fanny
Lifestyles

Cat of the week: Fanny

Fanny, a domesticated shorthaired orange tabby, born in 2010, likes people to approach her slowly and preferably with food. If you do, Fanny w…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert