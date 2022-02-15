Dog of the week: Nala

When 2-year-old Nala is in a place with people she knows, her wild child bursts free, and she runs and leaps like a joyous fawn. This girl is a blank slate ready to have a story of love written on her heart. A calm home with few strangers coming and going, and consistent daily routines would likely work best. It is important that she has a safe area of confinement where she can learn lessons, and so she can freely dance and play. Another well-mannered dog as a companion would help her gain good social skills. Every dog deserves love!