You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dog of the week: Naomi

Dog of the week: Naomi

Only $5 for 5 months
20200813_nct_lifestyles_naomi_p1

Naomi 

 Submitted

Naomi is a perfect-sized Beagle/Hound, a pretty mix of Red Tick and Blue Tick Hound, 12 months old and weighing 38 pounds. Naomi can be quite shy at first, but that doesn’t last for long. Once she knows you aren’t out to cause her harm, she’s all about fun.She loves meeting other dogs, and you can see by the smile in her eyes that she would love nothing more than to have great romp with them. Another playful dog in an adopter’s home would make it easy for her to get plenty of the exercise needed for a hound’s good health. With good grace and humility, she has been accepting of everything new thrown her way— spay surgery, shots, confinement in a new place, etc. Naomi has a charming perkiness to her, and a desire to make friends of all people and dogs she meets. She behaved with respect around our confined cats.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cat of the week: Scooby
Lifestyles

Cat of the week: Scooby

Scooby was recently returned to our shelter after being adopted in 2013. He is a handsome, talkative 8- year-old cat who wears a soft, velvety…

Cat of the week: Sinatra
Lifestyles

Cat of the week: Sinatra

Sinatra is a domesticated shorthaired, white and black neutered male born in 2011. He got his name during the car ride from Nelson’s animal co…

Dog of the week: Mary
Lifestyles

Dog of the week: Mary

Mary is a female Hound/Lab (mix), about 3 years old, weighs 46 pounds, spayed and microchipped. She is still a young, inquisitive, energetic d…

Dog of the week: Twinkie
Lifestyles

Dog of the week: Twinkie

Twinkie, a female Doberman (mix), was returned from adoption after 9 years because she liked fresh chicken too much. She didn’t understand the…

Dog of the week: Trinity
Lifestyles

Dog of the week: Trinity

Trinity, possibly the sweetest dog ever, is a Blue Tick Hound (mix) about 4 years old with totally irresistible eyes. When you speak to her, s…

Dog of the week: Gabe
Lifestyles

Dog of the week: Gabe

Gabe, a very handsome, shy Foxhound appears to be about 2 years old and currently weighs only about 40 pounds. He definitely needs to gain wei…

Watch Now: Related Video

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert