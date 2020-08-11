Dog of the week: Naomi

Naomi is a perfect-sized Beagle/Hound, a pretty mix of Red Tick and Blue Tick Hound, 12 months old and weighing 38 pounds. Naomi can be quite shy at first, but that doesn’t last for long. Once she knows you aren’t out to cause her harm, she’s all about fun.She loves meeting other dogs, and you can see by the smile in her eyes that she would love nothing more than to have great romp with them. Another playful dog in an adopter’s home would make it easy for her to get plenty of the exercise needed for a hound’s good health. With good grace and humility, she has been accepting of everything new thrown her way— spay surgery, shots, confinement in a new place, etc. Naomi has a charming perkiness to her, and a desire to make friends of all people and dogs she meets. She behaved with respect around our confined cats.
