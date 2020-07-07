Dog of the week: Natasha
Natasha is a gorgeous, svelte Foxhound mix, about 6 years old and weighs 46 pounds. An Almost Home shelter representative met Natasha for the first time on June 29 and loved on her.She is skinny and melts hearts. Though she appears to have been neglected for a pretty long time, someone has taught her how to sit. She accepted her tiny hot dog treat with a very soft mouth too. Everyone at our shelter loves her. You can get lost in her big brown eyes. It was hard to get a picture because she wanted to be petted so badly. Read more about her at Nelsonspca.org.

