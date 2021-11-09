Nutmeg is a very sweet, lovely, approximately 3-year-old Fox Hound mix. She responds to ‘Come’ and knows ‘Go potty’ and ‘sit.’ She walks well on a leash with harness and is generally quiet. She loves a Kong Wobble Treat Dispenser. She likes her own toys and is very food driven. If you understand how to work with guarding behaviors and are interested in helping a dog that has been challenged by a past hard life, perhaps you will consider adopting Nutmeg. She is a good dog and will surely spice up your life and you hers.
Dog of the week: Nutmeg
Related to this story
Most Popular
Pikachu is a striking 35-pound, 2-year-old Heeler mix. His perfect day would include lots of stuff to see, chasing balls, being petted, runnin…
Natalie is a tortoiseshell calico born around October 2019. Natalie is a quiet girl who came to the rescue with her babies. She has a unique b…
Tammy is a sweet, young Torti who was born in late 2015. She loves to play with balls, and she has opinions. While she gets along with her roo…
Manny, 3-4 years old and 56 pounds, is looking to become a homebody. He has shown us how comfortable he feels having a room and people to care…
On Sept. 12 at the Rose Union Family Life Center in Piney River a Wild Beast Feast was held. The night was dedicated to Steve Crandall, a co-f…