Dog of the week: Nutmeg

Nutmeg
Lovely Nutmeg is approximately 3 years old and came to Almost Home very underweight. Now, after loving care, she has become elegant and rather Art Nouveau-looking. When she came to us, she was heartworm positive, but we treated her for it and now she’s feeling much better.

Nutmeg has good house manners and is a delightful sweetheart. She is quick to learn new skills and responds well to training with treats. Nutmeg is ready for the good life, and she is certain to spice up your image. She looks lovely walking on a leash, straight out of an Erte painting.

