Dog of the week: Nutmeg

It’s decorative gourd season, everybody! Fall is the perfect time of year to take lovely Nutmeg home. This elegant girl is about 3 years old. She is healthy, housebroken and has learned many new skills with positive reinforcement training.

Nutmeg is sweet and mellow and will spice up your life with her delightful company. She would love to join you up on the Appalachian Trail for a leaf peeping hike or sit quietly at home by the fire with you on chilly evenings. Nutmeg will not judge you for your penchant for putting pumpkin spice on everything in autumn.