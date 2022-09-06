 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dog of the week: Nutmeg

  • 0
Nutmeg, dog
Provided

It’s decorative gourd season, everybody! Fall is the perfect time of year to take lovely Nutmeg home. This elegant girl is about 3 years old. She is healthy, housebroken and has learned many new skills with positive reinforcement training.

Nutmeg is sweet and mellow and will spice up your life with her delightful company. She would love to join you up on the Appalachian Trail for a leaf peeping hike or sit quietly at home by the fire with you on chilly evenings. Nutmeg will not judge you for your penchant for putting pumpkin spice on everything in autumn.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dog of the week: Jessi

Dog of the week: Jessi

Jessi is an exceptional dog. She adores kids and all the attention she can get. Jessi wants so badly to be friends with all dogs, even if the …

Cat of the week: Betty

Cat of the week: Betty

Betty is a chatty, social kitty who enjoys the company of others. She gets along fine with dogs and would be happiest in a home with a compani…

Cat of the week: Tammy

Cat of the week: Tammy

Tammy is a sweet, fat Tortie who could use a little excitement in her life. She is playful and maintains strong opinions. She loves being pett…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert