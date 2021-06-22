 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dog of the week: Nutmeg
0 Comments

Dog of the week: Nutmeg

  • 0
Nutmeg

Submitted

 Submitted

Nutmeg is a sweet, good-natured, 3-year-old foxhound mix. She knows some commands, such as ‘come,’ ‘go potty’ and ‘sit.’

Nutmeg walks well on a leash with harness and is generally quiet. She might tear up cloth things and she is very food driven. She plays a cute game by herself at the shelter, where she tosses a toy up into the air and catches it.

If you understand how to work with guarding behaviors and are interested in helping a dog that has had a past hard life, please consider adopting Nutmeg. She will surely spice up your life!

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cat of the week: Tammy
Lifestyles

Cat of the week: Tammy

Tammy is a sweet Torti who was born in late 2015. She loves to play with balls, and as you would expect with a Torti, she has opinions. While …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert