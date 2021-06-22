Dog of the week: Nutmeg

Nutmeg is a sweet, good-natured, 3-year-old foxhound mix. She knows some commands, such as ‘come,’ ‘go potty’ and ‘sit.’

Nutmeg walks well on a leash with harness and is generally quiet. She might tear up cloth things and she is very food driven. She plays a cute game by herself at the shelter, where she tosses a toy up into the air and catches it.

If you understand how to work with guarding behaviors and are interested in helping a dog that has had a past hard life, please consider adopting Nutmeg. She will surely spice up your life!