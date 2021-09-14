 Skip to main content
Dog of the week: Nutmeg
Dog of the week: Nutmeg

dog of the week, Nutmeg

Nutmeg

 Submitted

Nutmeg is a very sweet, lovely, approximately 3-year-old Fox Hound mix. She responds to “Come” and knows “Go potty” and “Sit.” She walks well on a leash with harness and is generally quiet.

She loves a Kong Wobble Treat Dispenser. She likes her own toys and is very food driven. If you understand how to work with guarding behaviors and are interested in helping a dog that has been challenged by a past hard life, perhaps you will consider adopting Nutmeg. She is a good dog and will surely spice up your life and you hers.

