dog of the week, Nutmeg

Nutmeg is a very sweet, lovely, approximately 3-year-old Fox Hound mix. She responds to “Come” and knows “Go potty” and “Sit.” She walks well on a leash with harness and is generally quiet.
She loves a Kong Wobble Treat Dispenser. She likes her own toys and is very food driven. If you understand how to work with guarding behaviors and are interested in helping a dog that has been challenged by a past hard life, perhaps you will consider adopting Nutmeg. She is a good dog and will surely spice up your life and you hers.