Dog of the week: Nutmeg

Dog of the week: Nutmeg

Nutmeg 

Nutmeg, a very sweet 3 year-old Fox Hound (mix), weighs 39 pounds, is very thin and needs to gain weight. She currently is undergoing Heartworm treatment and must be kept very calm for the next three months. She is calm, loves curling up in her soft little dog bed, and is respectful of her surroundings. Nutmeg appears to have a reasonable energy level and is friendly when meeting new people, though she is a tad shy at first. If you are interested in adopting Nutmeg and spicing up your life and hers, please fill out an online application and someone will contact you. Our shelter will pay for her Heartworm treatment and it must be done at Lovingston Veterinary Hospital. Thanks to those who contribute to our Help To Heal fund, which was used to cover his medical expenses.

