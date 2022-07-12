 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dog of the week: Oreo

Oreo
Provided

Oreo is a sweet mess! This exuberant cutie is approximately 2 years old. He loves attention, and to play with toys! He appreciates the company of other dogs. He might be housebroken because he doesn’t piddle in his room. He would really prefer to hang out with humans than to be outside.

He is definitely a team player and loves to interact with people. He finds it entertaining to watch us clean his room while he supervises. Oreo has a lot of energy and will thrive with tons of love and affection. He’s bouncy and adorable, and waiting for his person!

