 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dog of the week: Otis

  • 0
Otis
Submitted

Good-natured Otis’ senior caretaker was unable to walk him any longer. We were told that he has been good with kids and friendly around other dogs. He is well-mannered when dogs approach his outside enclosures and behaves admirably around our cats. Otis loves attention. He has a quick mind and should be a natural at competitive dog sports such as agility, tracking, etc. Likely, he would be a good match for folks who want a jogging or hiking companion. He has been quiet and neat about his room. Otis enjoys treats, touch, games and kind words which are good for motivational behavior training.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

‘The Waltons: Homecoming’ on the CW brings back a 1970s classic family drama

‘The Waltons: Homecoming’ on the CW brings back a 1970s classic family drama

A half-century ago, CBS released a TV movie called “The Homecoming: A Christmas Story.” The wholesome, family-oriented film did so well it was turned into a series called “The Waltons” in 1972. The drama, which turned Richard Thomas (John-Boy) into a major star, became a huge hit, lasting nine seasons and 221 episodes, spawning six more films through 1997 after its cancellation in 1981. Now ...

Dog of the week: Angel

Dog of the week: Angel

Angel, born in November 2019, is a silky-soft and easygoing, gray and white girl. She is not afraid of our barking dogs or when another cat hi…

Dog of the week: Tip

Dog of the week: Tip

Tip has some hound DNA, but it’s Labrador Retriever qualities that he favors. When he wants attention, he looks for something to retrieve. He …

Cat of the week: Cayan

Cat of the week: Cayan

Cayan is a male, orange, domestic-short-haired cat born around March of 2021. He has a lovely, soft coat and beautiful amber eyes. If you pick…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert