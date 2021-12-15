Good-natured Otis’ senior caretaker was unable to walk him any longer. We were told that he has been good with kids and friendly around other dogs. He is well-mannered when dogs approach his outside enclosures and behaves admirably around our cats. Otis loves attention. He has a quick mind and should be a natural at competitive dog sports such as agility, tracking, etc. Likely, he would be a good match for folks who want a jogging or hiking companion. He has been quiet and neat about his room. Otis enjoys treats, touch, games and kind words which are good for motivational behavior training.
Dog of the week: Otis
