 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dog of the week: Otis

  • 0
Otis
Submitted

Good-natured Otis’ senior caretaker was unable to walk him any longer. We were told that he has been good with kids and friendly around other dogs. He is well-mannered when dogs approach his outside enclosures and behaves admirably around our cats. Otis loves attention. He has a quick mind and should be a natural at competitive dog sports such as agility, tracking, etc. Likely, he would be a good match for folks who want a jogging or hiking companion. He has been quiet and neat about his room. Otis enjoys treats, touch, games, kind words --  good for motivational behavior training.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dog of the week: Diesel

Dog of the week: Diesel

Diesel is a slender 2-year-old pit mix who is ready to eat and mingle. He wants to befriend everyone he meets. He’s not interested in the shel…

Cat of the week: Cayan

Cat of the week: Cayan

Cayan is a male, orange, domestic-short-haired cat born around March of 2021. He has a lovely, soft coat and beautiful amber eyes. If you pick…

Cat of the week: Vince

Cat of the week: Vince

Young Vince and his sister, Vivi, began life on the planet as colony cats. They weren’t really sure they wanted to cohabitate with strange hum…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert