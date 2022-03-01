Good-natured Otis’ senior caretaker was unable to walk him any longer. We were told that he has been good with kids and friendly around other dogs. He is well-mannered when dogs approach his outside enclosures and behaves admirably around our cats. Otis loves attention. He has a quick mind and should be a natural at competitive dog sports such as agility, tracking, etc. Likely, he would be a good match for folks who want a jogging or hiking companion. He has been quiet and neat about his room. Otis enjoys treats, touch, games, kind words -- good for motivational behavior training.
Dog of the week: Otis
